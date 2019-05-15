Friends tune in to help the ABC

ABC supporters have been out and about during the election campaign pressing the case for more funding for the national broadcaster.

The Northern Rivers Friends of the ABC have been at sporting and community events in the Clarence Valley in an effort to get voters to think about the ABC before casting their vote.

President of the NRFABC Peter Dickson said the group had asked candidates to fill out a survey outlining their commitment to the ABC but had no response from the Nationals.

"We sent out questionnaires to the major parties in the Page electorate and what we would call a pledge to the minor parties and independents," he said.

"After budget cuts and clumsy attempts to privatise the ABC, the Nats missed an opportunity to disassociate themselves from the Liberal agenda and stand up for regional Australia."

However, Page MP Kevin Hogan reiterated his support for the broadcaster and said not only was it vital to regional Australia but he would push for more ABC staff to work in regional Australia.

"Currently around 90 per cent of ABC staff live in the capital cities and I believe this makes it too city centric," Mr Hogan said.

"I am pushing for a higher quota of staff to be based in the regions."

Mr Dickson welcomed the recent announcement by the ALP to restore funding which had been cut from the national broadcaster in 2014 and said his group had been applying pressure to the major parties.

"We are happy with the initiatives which have been announced by the Labor Party because it is constructive," he said.

"But we would be into the Labor Party if they are elected and they don't support a fully functioning and independent ABC."

"The friends really started in 1974 when the Labor party was cutting budgets," he said.