‘Abhorrent’ group listed as terror organisation

A right-wing extremist group has been formally listed as a terrorist organisation for the first time in Australia.

The Morrison government made regulations to list the UK-based neo-Nazi group Sonnenkrieg Division (SKD) for the first time as a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code on Monday.

The group has been outlawed in the UK since early last year, and members have been convicted of encouraging terrorism, disseminating terror material and preparing for a terrorist act.

Two Sonnenkrieg Division members were convicted in 2019 for plotting to attack the British royal family.

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said the move comes amid a government crackdown on stamping out violence and extremism.

"SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country," he said.

"Members of SKD have already been convicted of terrorist offences in the United Kingdom, including encouraging terrorism, preparing for a terrorist attack and possession and dissemination of terrorist material.

"SKD's active promotion and encouragement of terrorism has the potential to inspire extremists across the world, and the availability of SKD propaganda online throughout the pandemic has provided fertile ground for radicalisation."

The listing enables all available terrorist offences and penalties to apply to this organisation.

Offences relating to terrorist organisations attract penalties of up to 25 years' imprisonment.

The government lists 26 terrorist organisations under the Criminal Code.

