Aboriginal artist chosen for King St mural

WHEN the doors officially open at the new Abcare centre, they will be adorned with someting special.

Aboriginal foster care organisation Abcare have been steadily growing as they support local kids across the Clarence and when they outgrew their old office in Victoria St, they saw an opportunity.

Abcare EO Greg Bennett said they decided to put the call out to local artists to create an artwork which could adorn the two sets of glass door at the entrance to their new building on Kings St.

"We got a great response and had about a dozen pieces of art come in,” he said.

"We were really concious to make sure the artwork represented what we do but also was inclusive of the three nations we work with.”

The winner of the competition and recipient of $5000 Krystal Randall said her work incorporated the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl nations, the staff at Abcare and their journeys.

Ms Randall was excited to be part of the project and said she had a particular interest in digital art, something she had been doing for the last few years.

"I saw that it must be able to be turned into digital art and that is like my element. So I jumped at it straight away,” she said

"It's going to be really good seeing something of mine out there.”

Abcare were so happy with the works submitted for the competition that they decided to buy another for their family room off local student Mackeesha Lewis.

Having her painting purchased by Abcare represented another step in the young artists burgeoning career after picking up awards during Naidoc week and being approached for work by Grafton Hospital.

"It means so much, I didn't know I had the talent until I did the paintings,” said Ms Lewis.