Aboriginal culture program welcomed in childcare centres

Mr Gulaptis recently visited Uniting Preschool in Grafton to welcome their participation in the Ngroo Walking Together Program.

SEVERAL childcare services in the Clarence and Richmond valleys will have access to the appropriate resources to embed Aboriginal culture into everyday activities and engage with the local Aboriginal community, Clarence Nationals MP has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said the NSW Government's Ngroo Walking Together program will benefit four childcare centres in Clarence.

"This program is another way we, as a community, can not only continue to put emphasis on the importance of entrenching Aboriginal culture into the children of our electorate's everyday learning, but also to help remove the barriers for Aboriginal families in accessing early childhood education,” he said.

The services in the Clarence electorate make up part of the 360 services across the state now participating in the Walking Together program.

"Last year, nearly 140 services took part in the program with amazing results. This hands-on program combines cultural education training, a resource kit and staff support to help services respectfully engage with children and their local community,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"Following the success of last year's program, this year an additional 226 services are taking part.

"I am pleased the NSW Government is continuing to focus on the importance of Aboriginal culture and ensuring that every child, no matter their background, has access to early childhood education,” he said.

The four services participating in the Walking Together program include:



Bentley Community Preschool



Rainbow Station Early Education Centre at Casino



Sandcastles Early Education Centre at Evans Head



Uniting Preschool in Grafton

For more information on the NSW Government's Ngroo Walking Together program, visit the the Department of Education's website www.education.nsw.gov.au.