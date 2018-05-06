Aboriginal fire practices to take place in Coffs forest

LOCALS are advised not be alarmed if they notice smoke emanating from Orara East State Forest over the coming weeks, as traditional burning practices will be taking place.

The Gumbaynggirr Aboriginal Community and Forestry Corporation of NSW will be undertaking the contemporary cultural burn from Tuesday, May 8 in Bruxner Flora Reserve.

The Sealy Lookout Precinct will be closed to visitors on Tuesday to ensure public safety.

According to Forestry Corporation of NSW, the aim of the burn is to bring traditional fire practices back to the area while improving the health of the forest.

"The area is also known as Niggii Niggii, which means charred in Gumbaynggirr, highlighting that this area was traditionally burnt and making this a very special burn for the local community," Rachael Cavanagh from Forestry Corporation's Aboriginal Partnerships team said.

"We will be continuing culture and lowering the risk of bushfire by reducing fuel levels on the forest floor.

"Regular cool burns, used by Aboriginal communities for thousands of years, helped forests develop a more open understorey and denser canopy. Reinstating traditional burning practices will open up country and restore the traditional forest structure."

According to Forestry Corporation NSW, much of the ancient local knowledge of forest burning has been suppressed in recent times through regulation and controls resulting in more devastating wildfires and a decline in forest health.

Forestry Corporation has planned the burn in consultation with the Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) and the burn will be carried out by the Darrunda Wajaarr Green Team in partnership with Forestry Corporation firefighters.

"Forestry Corporation is keen to manage fire and forest health across large areas of NSW in partnership with Aboriginal communities. Adaptive management research and monitoring has commenced in earnest and will build up momentum as we see more social and environmental benefits from these partnerships," Justin Black, Forestry Corporation's Strategic Projects and Programs Leader said.

Protection supervisor Tom Newby urged people to be mindful of the burning activity and avoid the forest while burning takes place.

"For safe burning, we need to act when it's not too hot and dry or too cool and damp and when the wind isn't too strong.

"We have planned the burn to minimise the impacts on locals, unfortunately, smoke is unavoidable, though with this style of burn we should see less smoke as we burn small areas over the coming weeks. Visitors and residents should be aware that there could be smoke in the area and please, drive to the conditions.

"We also advise people to stay out of the forest until the fire has been fully extinguished and avoid entering recently-burnt areas in the weeks following the burn for safety reasons.

Comment from community members can be sent to info@fcnsw.com.au.