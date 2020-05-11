‘ABOUT TIME’: Coastal village gets mobile reception

There’ll be no more searching for signal at Brooms Head

OWNER of the Brooms Head Gary Mills is to the point when asked what having mobile reception at the village is like.

“It’s great. It’s about time,” he said.

The newly installed mobile base station was turned on recently, which will give 3G and 4G internet and call coverage to the area.

A construction photo of the Brooms Head mobile tower

“We get full signal out here now,” Mr Mills said. “There’s always massive amounts of people wandering out here looking for signal, and I think this will bring a lot of business to the town.

“Even in the case of emergencies, no one’s ever been able to use the phone so it’s good for everyone.

“I think it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done for the town.”

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the launch today, and said the new mobile base station was part of the Mobile Black Spot Program.

“This program has funded 25 mobile base stations in our electorate. 20 of these are completed and are now live.” Mr Hogan said.

“I know how frustrating it is to be talking on the phone or browsing the internet and then lose service.”

“I am committed to improving connectivity for all our communities.”

“These towers make it easier for people to stay connected and also make it easier to do business and access education.”