'About to go kaboom': Man fuming over Aldi product

John Huntley claims there are no warnings telling people how long canned fruit from Aldi will last.

A CHILDERS man has been left fuming after discovering a batch of tinned fruit he'd bought from Aldi Avoca had started to deteriorate.

John Huntley says he purchased 15 tins of Sweet Valley fruit only to find that the cans had started rusting inside his pantry.

It wasn't until Mr Huntley contacted Aldi's customer service department that he says he was told their tinned fruit only has a six-month shelf life.

"I sent them a picture of the cans," he said.

"They said they've never had a problem before.

"Have you ever heard of a can having a six-month shelf life? It's not labelled on their product."

Mr Huntley said he believed others had similar issues with the tinned produce.

"Cans always have had several years shelf life or more," he said.

"There's still cans with baked beans in them from the second world war."

Mr Huntley said there were production numbers on the tins but no used-by dates, which he felt was a cause of confusion for consumers.

He said he was disappointed that Aldi had not offered to reimburse him for the cans of fruit that he says cost him about $3 each.

"I'm going to take them back into Aldi and dump them on the manager's desk and if they don't want to know about them, the shop will," Mr Huntley said.

"We've had about three leaking, one is very swollen and about to go kaboom."

Aldi has been contacted for a response,