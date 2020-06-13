ABOVE BOARD: DPI responds to boat claims

DEPARTMENT of Primary Industries have responded to questions regarding the sight of a speeding boat along the bank at Palmers Island.

The department confirmed the $4 million boat built by Yamba Welding and Engineering is still undergoing “necessary on-water fit-out and sea trials”.

Questions were raised last week after multiple witnesses reported seeing the vessel allegedly travelling at full speed close to the bank at Palmers Island, creating a considerable bow wave and wash which put pontoons under stress.

“Yamba Welding and Engineering have received an exemption from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to undertake these trials, which are being jointly conducted with NSW DPI and various companies involved in the manufacture and fit out of the vessel, including the engine manufacturer,” a DPI spokesperson said.

“On Thursday June 4, DPI received a call from Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) indicating that there had been complaints made regarding wash being generated by the speed of the vessel while travelling in the Clarence River.

“DPI understands the vessel was operating in accordance with the exemption provided by AMSA, and with all regulations applying to that part of the Clarence River.

“Any complaints are being addressed by Roads and Maritime Services (RMS), in consultation with Yamba Welding and Engineering.