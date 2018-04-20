ABOVE THE PACK: Robertson notches Redmen milestone

RISING ABOVE: Grafton Redmen second-rower Guy Robertson will notch-up 100-games for the club against Kempsey on Saturday.

RISING ABOVE: Grafton Redmen second-rower Guy Robertson will notch-up 100-games for the club against Kempsey on Saturday. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY UNION: He started his rugby career with the Grafton Redmen in 1999. Now, 19 years down the track he's about to notch up his 100th game for the club.

Guy Robertson could well be the slowest player to reach such a milestone, but ask the rangy second-rower why it took close to two decades and he'll tell you an extended break from the game is the reason.

"It has taken a while but I did give the game away for 10 years,” Robertson said.

"I played Colts in 1999 and played a full season with the under-19s the next season when we won the competition. I tried to keep it (100 games) a secret but someone in the club spilt the beans.”

Robertson has been the ultimate clubman in recent years. He's held numerous positions on the committee and coached second-grade in 2015-16.

The 35-year-old club stalwart also suffered a serious setback as a result of a spinal injury he sustained in a game against Coffs Snappers in 2016.

"They (doctors) found that I damaged a number of discs,” he said.

"Initially I thought I wouldn't play again the doctors were not that keen on me playing but I was fortunate enough to have a good physio who helped me get back to playing the game I love.”

Robertson will run out for Grafton's second-grade side in front of a home crowd on Saturday against Kempsey Cannonballs, and like the first grade side will be hoping to keep their undefeated record in tact.

Grafton's first grade side is riding high after their gripping one-point victory over Marlins last week but will be on high alert against a Cannonballs side who pushed competition heavyweights Hastings Vikings to the wire in round one.

Grafton will be sweating on the return of star recruit Mitch Lollback from a groin injury while captain Kyle Hancock will make a welcome return to the play-maker role after missing last week's game. Second-rower Angus Howard has been elevated into the first grade run-on side after impressing selectors against Marlins in seconds. Howard was clinical in the lineout stealing crucial ball late in the game.

GAME DAY: Grafton Redmen v Kempsey Cannonballs at Hay St Rugby Fields. First grade kicks off at 2pm.

FIRST GRADE SIDE: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Angus Howard, 5. Nick Collie, 6. Codi Reti, 7. Billy Whalan, 8. Cody Hearfield, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Kyle Hancock (c), 11. Trevor Walters, 12. Karrnunny Pearce, 13. Josh Nagle, 14. Sam Connor, 15. Mitch Lollback