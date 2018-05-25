Abrahams honoured in Sydney

FOR ALL his life, Grafton's David Abrahams has volunteered in the local community.

Starting as the secretary of the local rugby league club, he has volunteered in roles helping the local Jockey Club, Chamber of Commerce, Pony Club, Yamba Surf Life Saving Club, and Grafton University of Third Age, just to name a few.

The 2014 NSW Volunteer of the Year was this week honoured at a NSW Government House event celebrating a decade of Volunteer Award winners.

Nominations will open next month for the 2018 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, the largest event celebrating the efforts of volunteering throughout the region.

Nominations will be open until July 13. Visit www.volunteering.com.au

The awards is an annual program run by The Centre for Volunteering.

Last Year's regional winner included Maclean's Tania Williams from the Lower Clarence Community Radio, and more than 4,000 nominations were received for the Northern Rivers Regional Award category with two dedicated volunteers and a strong contingent of 30 team members from the Clarence Youth Action Group chosen to represent the area at the NSW Volunteer of the Year Award State Finals.