Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Abseiler has died in an accident near Gympie. File Photo
An Abseiler has died in an accident near Gympie. File Photo Contributed
Breaking

Abseiler dies after cliff-face accident

2nd Mar 2019 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An abseiler has tragically died in an accident where they became stuck partway down a cliff near Gympie this afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance service said the patient was assessed for critical injuries after they were called to the scene at Point Pure lookout at Bells Bridge around 12:30pm.

The abseiler was reportedly making their way down the side of the cliff when they became stuck several metres off the ground.

Emergency crews desperately worked to free the patient but were unable to save them.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said they were currently working to contact the next of kin of the deceased.

abseiling abseiling accident editors picks fatal crash gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    Crime Charges include dangerous driving occasioning death for Newton Boyd crash that killed one of four men on board

    Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    premium_icon Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    Environment A recycling centre that handled up to 22,000 units has closed.

    Community puts plan together to manage their pool

    premium_icon Community puts plan together to manage their pool

    Council News Residents come up with plan to keep bail if council bails out.

    ALS have no answer to debt questions

    premium_icon ALS have no answer to debt questions

    News Staff members allege organisation face financial issues