Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Absence of popular Christmas event did not dull festive spirit

4th Jan 2021 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Well, did you all tick the box of peace, cheer and goodwill to all? It was a festive season with a difference and one of change to adapt to in life.

In saying that, while the city did not experience the normal Christmas Wonderland of Lights in the gardens, we did experience a new way to enjoy the lights and Christmas joy.

The extra lights and decorations around the CBD added to the festivities, as did the involvement from business windows, and on a few occasions in December the corner of Margaret and Ruthven St was a buzz with families enjoying the walks around the CBD and no doubt the treats from the well-known ice creamery Gelatissimo.

Thanks to the TR and members of the Christmas Wonderland team who contributed to the extra spirit of Christmas and with a gold star the wonderful work of John Rowe and Rowes, Russell St, for the special animated story that so many families lined up to enjoy.

Toowoomba felt like Christmas.

BARB McGOVERN, Toowoomba

Originally published as Absence of popular Christmas event did not dull festive spirit

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What got the Clarence talking to end 2020

        Premium Content What got the Clarence talking to end 2020

        Opinion The last week of 2020 saw plenty of people sharing their opinions in this week’s Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

        Daily Catch-Up: January 3, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 3, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

        Premium Content MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

        Weather It’s no surprise it was a wet month, but just how wet did it end up being? Take a...

        YOUR SAY: Message to Clarence Valley Community

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Message to Clarence Valley Community

        Letters to the Editor Cr Debrah Novak reflects on the year that was in the Clarence Valley