Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
England's midfielder Raheem Sterling takes part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF
England's midfielder Raheem Sterling takes part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF
News

‘Disgrace’: World Cup star’s tattoo slammed

by Stephen Moyes and Alex Diaz
29th May 2018 8:21 AM

RAHEEM Sterling has triggered the fury of anti-gun campaigners - by unveiling a new tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his right leg.

They called for the striker, 23, to be dropped from the England World Cup squad, with one saying: "That tattoo is sick."

An anti-gun campaigning mum whose son was shot dead said Sterling's new tattoo is "an absolute disgrace."

Lucy Cope, 63, of Mothers Against Guns, said it was "sickening" the 23-year-old Manchester City striker was showing off the tattoo to his Instagram followers - many of them impressionable youngsters.

And she called on him to be dropped from England's World Cup squad unless he gets rid of it.

"This tattoo is disgusting," she added. "Raheem should hang his head in shame. It's totally unacceptable.

"We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo. If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team. He's supposed to be a role model but chooses to glamorise guns."

Sterling, aged nine when his dad was shot dead in Jamaica, shared a picture of the new tattoo on his right leg with 3.6 million Instagram followers. It was taken as he trained with England in Burton, Staffs.

Raheem Sterling displays a tattoo of an assault rifle on his lower leg. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF
Raheem Sterling displays a tattoo of an assault rifle on his lower leg. / AFP PHOTO / OLI SCARFF

More than 60 people have been killed in gun and knife murders in Raheem's home town of London so far this year.

Iffat Rizvi, who runs the Starr anti-guns campaign, said: "This is disrespectful to young people who lost their lives."

 

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks england football manchester city fc raheem sterling russia 2018 tattoo world cup 2018

Top Stories

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are this morning responding to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

    • 29th May 2018 8:20 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Grafton Gallery to receive $7.6m funding boost

    News Grafton Regional Gallery successful in Regional Cultural Fund grant

    Rebels prepared to turn tables in local derby

    premium_icon Rebels prepared to turn tables in local derby

    Rugby League GHOSTS, Rebels ride wave of momentum after big wins.

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Property A Sydney buyer has paid top dollar for this beach-front home

    Local Partners