Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 2-year-old was revived after being pulled from a holiday park pool.
A 2-year-old was revived after being pulled from a holiday park pool. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
News

Toddler was blue when pulled from holiday park pool

8th Jan 2019 4:51 PM | Updated: 9th Jan 2019 5:36 AM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy has been revived after being found in a holiday park pool at Byron Bay.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the child was blue when pulled from the pool at Discovery Parks Byron Bay and ambulance services were called just after 3pm on Tuesday.

He said it is believed the boy was underwater for 5 seconds.

CPR was administered and the child regained consciousness, began breathing on his own and was alert.

The child has been taken to Byron Central Hospital in a stable condition.

A witness, Andrew Preston said: "We're visiting on holidays. Just witnessed a man pull an unconscious child from the swimming pool at Discovery Park Byron Bay and revive him".

"Absolute hero. Hoping they can track him down and he can be thanked. He left the swimming pool area."　

ambulance byron bay northern rivers emergency pool rescue
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Golden Guitar winner's Speak Up Tour comes to Maclean

    Golden Guitar winner's Speak Up Tour comes to Maclean

    News TOM Curtain brings the Katherine Outback Experience to Maclean as part of his Speak Up Tour to raise awareness about bullying in memory of Dolly Everett.

    Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    premium_icon Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    News Four men allegedly involved in major drug network appear in court.

    WHAT A WHISTLE: Brushgrove lad beats nation's best

    premium_icon WHAT A WHISTLE: Brushgrove lad beats nation's best

    Sport Ethan shows what it takes to be a champion dog trainer

    • 9th Jan 2019 6:25 AM
    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Offbeat Unsuspecting tourist commits rookie error on Grafton bridge

    Local Partners