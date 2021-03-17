‘Absolutely delicious’: $9 Aldi item frenzy

Making the perfect seafood dish can be a tricky feat, with most of us happy to leave the cooking to a restaurant.

But there's a cult following developing for two Aldi seafood products, their popularity now so great that finding them has been likened to "winning the lotto".

Aldi's Specially Selected Prawn, Scallop and Lobster Bisque Pots two-pack for $9.99, as well as its Scallop and Champagne Gratin two-pack for $8.99 have become the worst-kept secrets among the supermarket's devotees.

Customers have given the $9 Special Buys seafood item the tick of approval. Picture: Aldi Fans Australia/Facebook

Available last year as well, the pots have also attracted a cult following, with shoppers sharing their favourite combos online. Picture: Aldi Fans Australia/Facebook

Both food items are limited edition, with the Prawn, Scallop and Lobster Bisque seasonal and only available for a few months at a time.

The Scallop and Champagne Gratin was part of Aldi's Special Buys last week and only available while stocks last.

"Scallop & Champagne Gratin. Absolutely delicious," one shopper shared in the Aldi Fans Australia Facebook group this week.

The scallop and champagne gratin is ‘absolutely delicious’. Picture: Aldi Fans Australia/Facebook

Another customer gave them the tick of approval as well saying they "hope I can score another before they sell out".

Agree these are amazing! Had these on last night and again tonight - yummy," one person commented.

The Prawn, Scallop and Lobster Bisque Pots are also proving just as popular, with shoppers revealing that they were using them to make surf and turf or a seafood pasta.

"They are just so tasty," one person wrote, while another added: "I LOVE these."

Now discontinued, Aldi's bao buns were a hit earlier this year. Picture: Facebook

ALDI SHOPPERS 'RAVE' ABOUT $3 BAO BUNS

Back in January fans of the discount supermarket chain shared on Facebook how Aldi's $3.69 Urban Eats Bao Buns made the perfect cheap meal.

"Aldi now have bao buns and teriyaki chicken in their freezers so I put the two together with a bit of lettuce and sriracha mayo and my husband has been raving all night!" one woman wrote in the Aldi Fans Australia Facebook group, adding that they "ate them too fast" to get a picture.

"Literally had that exact meal last night," one person commented, while another recommended the buns as "great for a quick dinner".

Others shared in the Aldi Mums Facebook group how they had also used Aldi's frozen beef brisket and pulled pork with salad in the bao buns.

"These were sooo good," one person wrote of the buns.

"Try the bao bun … it was delicious," another recommended.

Unfortunately for fans of the bao buns they have now been discounted, with the Urban Eats item a little edition product.

Originally published as 'Absolutely delicious': $9 Aldi item frenzy