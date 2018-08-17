'Absolutely monumental': Life-changing drug accepted

Sonia and Evie Marshall's dreams came true on Friday when a drug that would add 20 years to Evie's life was accepted for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

"I'M GOING to be in the first group of mums who doesn't have to bury my child."

Sonia Marshall's dream came true yesterday when a drug that could save her daughter's life was accepted onto the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

Orkambi is a drug that treats people suffering from cystic fibrosis with the genotype Delta 508.

It will add at least 20 years to 12-year-old Evie's life. Evie was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was just six weeks old

Sonia and Evie Marshall celebrating Orkambi being listed on the PBS.:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals had submitted Orkambi to the PBS three times before, and had been rejected each time based on cost.

The drug costs about $250,000 per patient per year. But under the PBS it would cost $39 a month, even less with concession.

Evie currently takes a cocktail of 44 tablets a day, plus 10 hours of a feeding tube into her stomach to help her maintain weight.

With Orkambi, the tablets will be halved and she will not need the feeding tube.

"I've gotten up every night for so many years, since she was four, on the feeding tube," Sonia said.

"In 12 months or so she won't need it any more. It means that we won't be in hospital as much, it means that she'll be in school more.

"It just is life-changing."

The Marshall family invited their family, friends, and other people on the Sunshine Coast who would benefit from Orkambi to hear the announcement.

In a tense wait, Sonia and Evie were noticeably anxious in the lead-up.

"This is the longest nine minutes of my life," Sonia said in the final moments.

When the decision was heard from Cystic Fibrosis Australia, the crowd burst into a tearful applause

"Today is absolutely monumental. This is changing the face of cystic fibrosis," Sonia said.

"It is no longer a death sentence disease now. Evie's life expectancy isn't 37 any more.

"I'm just in another world."

Evie was almost lost for words after the decision was heard. She said it had completely changed the trajectory of her life.

"I don't know what to say," she said.

When she addressed the crowd, Sonia paid tribute to the people who died before getting access to the drug.

"There's a lot of angels that we've lost, that sadly this drug could have saved," she said.

"Delta 508 is just one kind of cystic fibrosis. There's another 1500 people out there who still don't have anything.

"Vertex has the monopoly on those drugs, and so we really needed this approved to pave the way for the rest of the community to get the drugs that they need."

Evie's doctor will assess her and start the process for an Orkambi prescription in a month.