‘Absurd’: Snubbed legend calls out Broncos

BRISBANE legend Kevin Walters has weighed in on the Broncos' woes, saying the club needs to own up to its failings

Walters, who played 237 games for the Broncos, interviewed to replace Wayne Bennett as head coach but was snubbed in favour of Anthony Seibold, who took charge last year.

The former Rabbitohs mentor is under serious pressure after his troops restarted the NRL season with a 34-6 loss to Parramatta followed by the club's worst ever defeat, going down 59-0 against the Roosters.

These disastrous results come after Brisbane scraped into the 2019 finals only to be knocked out courtesy of a 58-0 thumping by the Eels in the opening week.

Numerous Broncos legends, including Gorden Tallis, were highly critical of the decision not to appoint Queensland Origin coach Walters as Bennett's successor, with reports suggesting Walters even had a handshake agreement with CEO Paul White before Seibold was given the gig.

While he didn't want to dive too deeply into that accusation, Walters did say the club had gone on a vastly different route to what he envisioned when he interviewed for the coaching role.

"I went in for an interview with the Broncos 18 months ago … and discussed my plans and how I saw (the club's future)," Walters said on Tuesday.

"I went back and looked at the history of the Broncos, and the last five years and also my plans moving forward with the club.

"And I can tell you that the pathway that they have taken, it's off a bush track to where my plans were to take the club."

Walters said the Broncos need to look in a mirror for why they’re performing so poorly.

Seibold said his team's inexperience was partly to blame for its recent dismal performances but as NRL commentators have pointed out, in the last couple of years the Broncos have agreed to part ways with several older players like Josh McGuire, Kodi Nikorima and Andrew McCullough in order to promote youth at the club.

Information about Brisbane's inexperience relative to that of the Roosters on Thursday night was reportedly sent out to media in an effort to justify the lopsided result, a move Walters said was "absurd".

He joined the chorus of voices saying the Broncos have no one to blame but themselves for the make-up of their roster and what's happened under Seibold's tenure.

"What I would like to see from the Broncos is a bit of honesty from everyone involved at the club," Walters said.

"The loss on the weekend, well it's not the first one is it. There's been a couple recently so they've got some work to do and I agree with what Gorden (Tallis) said - the powers that be at the Broncos made some decisions on their coach and the future of the club so they've got to dig themselves out of it.

"There's been some excuses put out about the young Broncos, the baby Broncos - well that's the position that they've found themselves in with their recruitment and how they've gone about things. You can't use those excuses.

"When you're playing NRL and you're playing first grade, you're there to make your tackles and to run the ball hard and all the simple things that rugby league needs to be a successful team."