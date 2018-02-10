Abundance of sharks following tags

YOU'RE TAGGED: Dr Paul Butcher performs surgery on a white pointer to insert an acoustic tag. Researchers have been tagging sharks off the NSW North Coast for two years.

SHARK tagging off the NSW North Coast has played a vital role in scientific research that has found more than 5500 great white sharks off the East Coast.

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries Shark Tagging Team, which included Grafton's Dr Paul Butcher, has spent the last two years catching white pointers and other shark species, attaching tracking devices and taking genetic samples. The tagging information and genetic samples have played a vital role in the CSIRO research on the growth in shark numbers released yesterday.

"The first robust estimates of Australasian white shark abundance and demographic rates (survival and trend) ever undertaken have just been released through a collaborative study between the CSIRO and regional researchers including Department of Primary Industries, Fisheries,” a DPI spokesman said.

"Tracking of tagged white sharks by DPI, Fisheries has shown that individuals from NSW move throughout the east coast of Australia and as far as New Zealand, and Western Australia.

"The white sharks using coastal waters off NSW are predominantly juveniles; we have been able to obtain tissue samples from these individuals, and provide them for use in a unique genetic method of estimating population size pioneered by the CSIRO.

"The CSIRO-led project estimates that the total population of white sharks for eastern Australia and New Zealand is 5460, with a potential range between 2909 and 12,802. The estimated numbers of adult white sharks are small about 750 adults (within a range from 470-1030).

"Currently there is no estimate available on the population trend for the Eastern Australasian White Shark population. This is the focus for the next phase of collaborative research between NSW DPI shark scientists and CSIRO and university based scientists.”

The new research could mean there is no need for the tagging operation undertaken since 2016.

Breakthrough genetic and statistical methods means scientists can estimate shark numbers without having to catch or even see them, according to the CSIRO.

"Now that we have a starting point, we can repeat the exercise over time and build a total population trend, to see whether the numbers are going up or down,” the research paper's lead author, Richard Hillary, said.