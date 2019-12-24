Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carissa Militadou intercepts a ball for Lower Clarence in the under 17's regional netball semi-final at Grafton Sports Centre.
Carissa Militadou intercepts a ball for Lower Clarence in the under 17's regional netball semi-final at Grafton Sports Centre.
Netball

Academy of Sport come knocking for Clarence netball trio

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: A trio of Lower Clarence netballers have been named in the North Coast Academy of Sport squad for 2020 after impressing at recent trials.

Lower Clarence juniors Carissa Mitaldou and Sienna Clifton after trialling last month while Mel Bowley has been appointed as assistant coach.

“We are so happy to hear the fantastic news. Well done Girls,” LCNA said on their Facebook page.

“A huge congratulations to Mel for her appointment as assistant coach.

We are so lucky to have Mel within our association.”

STAR: Grafton Netball Association star Tahlia O'Hara playing for the North Coast Academy of Sport at the NSW Academy Championships in Orange.
STAR: Grafton Netball Association star Tahlia O'Hara playing for the North Coast Academy of Sport at the NSW Academy Championships in Orange.

The talented trio will join Grafton star Tahlia O’Hara at the Academy as they look to make the move from juniors to the big stage as players like Verity Charles have done before them.

clarence netball lower clarence netball north coast academy of sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR GUIDE: Christmas to NYE in the Clarence

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Christmas to NYE in the Clarence

        Offbeat It's public holiday season again! Find out where to grab a coffee, go for a swim or just enjoy the fireworks

        Firey thanks those who saved his life after heart attack

        premium_icon Firey thanks those who saved his life after heart attack

        News Volunteers save firefighter John Kennedy's life.

        Road changes drive Centenary traffic east

        premium_icon Road changes drive Centenary traffic east

        News Response to notorious Pacific Highway ‘shortcut’ may have displaced problem

        Christmas miracle as rain falls over valley

        premium_icon Christmas miracle as rain falls over valley

        Weather Clarence Valley gets more rain last night than in the whole of the month just...