Academy of Sport come knocking for Clarence netball trio
NETBALL: A trio of Lower Clarence netballers have been named in the North Coast Academy of Sport squad for 2020 after impressing at recent trials.
Lower Clarence juniors Carissa Mitaldou and Sienna Clifton after trialling last month while Mel Bowley has been appointed as assistant coach.
“We are so happy to hear the fantastic news. Well done Girls,” LCNA said on their Facebook page.
“A huge congratulations to Mel for her appointment as assistant coach.
We are so lucky to have Mel within our association.”
The talented trio will join Grafton star Tahlia O’Hara at the Academy as they look to make the move from juniors to the big stage as players like Verity Charles have done before them.