Academy of Sport come knocking for Clarence netball trio

Carissa Militadou intercepts a ball for Lower Clarence in the under 17's regional netball semi-final at Grafton Sports Centre.

NETBALL: A trio of Lower Clarence netballers have been named in the North Coast Academy of Sport squad for 2020 after impressing at recent trials.

Lower Clarence juniors Carissa Mitaldou and Sienna Clifton after trialling last month while Mel Bowley has been appointed as assistant coach.

“We are so happy to hear the fantastic news. Well done Girls,” LCNA said on their Facebook page.

“A huge congratulations to Mel for her appointment as assistant coach.

We are so lucky to have Mel within our association.”

STAR: Grafton Netball Association star Tahlia O'Hara playing for the North Coast Academy of Sport at the NSW Academy Championships in Orange.

The talented trio will join Grafton star Tahlia O’Hara at the Academy as they look to make the move from juniors to the big stage as players like Verity Charles have done before them.