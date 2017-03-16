ACCC with an ear to the ground on hearing aids

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has honed in on the hearing aid industry, encouraging consumers to do their homework when it comes to purchasing a hearing aid.

Accent Hearing audiologist Greg Butcher said he supported the findings of the ACCC, which called for the industry to reconsider commissions, disclosure and sales practices.

"I've felt the frustrations of many clients coming into my clinic after they have been told from other providers the only option to improve their hearing were the $14,000 hearing devices,” he said.

"I cannot believe this is happening in the Valley. This behaviour is all about commission driving sales targets that most of the larger hearing chains have in operation, including one chain calling the general public from a major call centre outside of the Valley offering free hearing screens.

"Even the call operator receives a bonus for booking a certain number of people in. It's totally wrong and even annoys people to the point of turning them off having their hearing assessed.”

While Mr Butcher said not all clinics or clinicians engage in the concerning behaviour, he said that consumers should do their research and compare offers.

Hearing aids range in price from around $1,500 to $15,000 per pair, with the ACCC encouraging consumers to be aware that hearing clinics are for the most part profit-making businesses like any other store.

"The ACCC is concerned about a range of business practices in the hearing services industry, particularly around incentive based sales and commissions that are commonly used to motivate clinicians to sell hearing aids,” ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said.

"Some hearing clinics encourage clinicians to sell more expensive hearing aids by setting sales targets, paying commissions to clinicians, having arrangements that favour certain brands or are owned by companies that manufacture hearing aids.

"Commission-based selling can provide incentives to clinicians to supply hearing aids that are unnecessary or more expensive than a consumer needs. This has the potential to lead to consumer harm where trusted advice is being given to patients, many of whom may be vulnerable or disadvantaged. Hearing clinics should be conscious of the incentives they offer and consider remuneration structures that reward service and quality advice ahead of sales.”