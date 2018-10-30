Accept responsibility for your actions in 'rolling the dice'

Independent candidate for Wentworth Kerryn Phelps is seen at a Wentworth by-election evening function at North Bondi Life Saving Club, Sydney, Saturday, October 20, 2018.

IT WILL surely be a dangerous day for Australia if the newly elected independent Federal MP for Wentworth can turn the Australian Government Immigration Policy upside down and inside out by forcing the government to relax its strong stance on border protection by allowing the illegal refugee children remaining on Nauru into Australia.

We will be sending the people smugglers a very clear message that they are back in business, just pack your boats with more children, eventually Australia will weaken.

The asylum seekers rolled the dice when they paid people smugglers huge amounts of money to be smuggled into Australia with their children.

Many asylum seekers have openly displayed zero responsibility by having children whilst in quarantine living conditions.

Perhaps the illegals need to accept some responsibility for their decisions and actions as this issue is effectively resolved in Australia's best interest without weakening our border protection policy.

JEFF TAYLOR

Currimundi