Accepting the challenge to take on Kokoda

LEADING THE WAY: McAuley Catholic College student Brad Chapman has received $6000 sponsorship from the RSL & Service Clubs Assoication to participate in Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge. Adam Hourigan

BRAD Chapman has been running the gentle tree-lined hills on his Fine Flower property for a while now, but he knows his next physical challenge will be much steeper.

In September, Brad will take part in a 10-day trek on the Kokoda Track as part of the Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge, and for him it is a chance to revisit a piece of his family's history.

"My great-grandfather was there during the whole conflict, and one of his big roles was he put the power station there,” he said.

"He also set up water sources along the trail, and I'm really proud to see how he contributed to what is still being used today.”

As part of the trek, Brad said they will take part in ceremonies and see many of the battlefields from the conflict, and said the emotional toll may well be just as difficult as the reknowned physicality of the journey.

"It will be rough, rugged, mucky and dirty, but I also think seeing those places will certainly take its toll,” he said.

"I think, though, it will make me grow as a person, help me become a leader and really appreciate what we have.”

Brad is an ambassador for the Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge, and on Wednesday was presented with $6000 from the RSL & Service Clubs Association to help with the costs.

"I want to help create greater awareness of the sacrifices of the diggers on the Kokoda campaign among young people to ensure the tradition lives on,” he said.