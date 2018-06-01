Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEADING THE WAY: McAuley Catholic College student Brad Chapman has received $6000 sponsorship from the RSL & Service Clubs Assoication to participate in Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge.
LEADING THE WAY: McAuley Catholic College student Brad Chapman has received $6000 sponsorship from the RSL & Service Clubs Assoication to participate in Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge. Adam Hourigan
News

Accepting the challenge to take on Kokoda

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRAD Chapman has been running the gentle tree-lined hills on his Fine Flower property for a while now, but he knows his next physical challenge will be much steeper.

In September, Brad will take part in a 10-day trek on the Kokoda Track as part of the Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge, and for him it is a chance to revisit a piece of his family's history.

"My great-grandfather was there during the whole conflict, and one of his big roles was he put the power station there,” he said.

"He also set up water sources along the trail, and I'm really proud to see how he contributed to what is still being used today.”

As part of the trek, Brad said they will take part in ceremonies and see many of the battlefields from the conflict, and said the emotional toll may well be just as difficult as the reknowned physicality of the journey.

"It will be rough, rugged, mucky and dirty, but I also think seeing those places will certainly take its toll,” he said.

"I think, though, it will make me grow as a person, help me become a leader and really appreciate what we have.”

Brad is an ambassador for the Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge, and on Wednesday was presented with $6000 from the RSL & Service Clubs Association to help with the costs.

"I want to help create greater awareness of the sacrifices of the diggers on the Kokoda campaign among young people to ensure the tradition lives on,” he said.

brad chapman kokoda mcauley catholic college rsl
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

    premium_icon 'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

    Crime "If you think that smoking a cone and then driving is okay, you're fooling yourself”

    • 1st Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    OUR SAY: Time to rid the memory of a racist killer

    OUR SAY: Time to rid the memory of a racist killer

    Opinion Thomas Coutts was a killer, why should we remember him?

    Leading architect to shed light on new Aussie house trends

    Leading architect to shed light on new Aussie house trends

    Lifestyle Architect to bring latest Aussie home trends to life.

    • 1st Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Redmen turn trumps with the All-Black Jack

    Redmen turn trumps with the All-Black Jack

    Rugby Union WHEN your old man is a former All Black, playing rugby is a given.

    • 1st Jun 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners