Free workshop to entice more clients through your doors
News

Accessibility expert to visit Clarence

Tim Howard
by
17th Oct 2018 8:00 AM

As part of the NSW Small Business Month, Council will be organising free Accessibility workshops for businesses in the Clarence Valley during the month of October.

In April 2018, the City of Gold Coast welcomed the world to the largest inclusive Commonwealth Games ever. As a result, Gold Coast Tourism developed an Inclusive and Accessible Tourism initiative to provide the education and inspiration to develop an enhanced inclusive guest experience. Gold Coast Tourism engaged Melissa James to facilitate the Welcome to Accessible Tourism workshops and Customer Service Awareness workshops during the lead up to GC2018 and beyond.

Melissa James will be undertaking three workshops in the Clarence Valley to ensure businesses become Vibrant and Accessible to everyone in our community.

accessibility clarence events small business
Grafton Daily Examiner

