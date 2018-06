A car has been involved in an incident on the highway

A car has been involved in an incident on the Gwydir Highway at Cangai Road, Jackadgery this morning.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene and it is understood a vehicle is on its roof, however, there is also no one with the vehicle.

In the meantime, emergency services are asking motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution in the area.

A vehicle has landed on its roof on the Gwydir Highway, Jackadgery Live Traffic NSW

More on this story as information comes to hand.