Accommodation offer to help fill hospitality job vacancies

Accommodation is being used as a lure to attract hospitality workers to the Clarence Valley.

With a shortage of hospitality workers in the Clarence Valley and many positions in the industry going unfilled, temporary accommodation has been offered up to try and lure workers to the region.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the lack of people putting their hand up to work in the hospitality industry has meant restaurants and cafes have been forced to reduce their trading hours.

“Not only do these shortages have an impact on local businesses and the economy, it also has a detrimental impact on the local community and the general Clarence Valley visitor experience,” Mr Lindsay said.

“An opportunity to support the local hospitality industry has presented itself via a Ministerial Order in response to COVID to amend the NSW Environmental Planning and Assessment Act.

“Consents have been extended by two years thus allowing for the extended use of workforce accommodation located in the Yamba Business Park which was used during the construction of the Pacific Motorway.”

Yamba Bowlo Sports & Leisure manager Phil Boughton said the club has had to close their kitchen for two days a week as they cannot secure chefs and staff for the shifts required.

“This provides a fantastic opportunity for Yamba. It’s unique for a coastal town to be able to provide affordable accommodation for workers,” he said.

“The Bowling Club also owns a motel, so we know at the moment there’s not even a supply of accommodation, let alone affordable accommodation.”

Yamba Chamber of Commerce president James Allan said the project will help hospitality businesses recruit staff in Yamba.

“It is a practical solution to an increasing problem,” he said.

“We want businesses to stay open and staff vacancies to be filled quickly with hospitality staff.

“We are also working in partnership with TAFE NSW to provide skills development programs for local hospitality workers.

“This project reinforces the importance of the hospitality industry to the region and enables a multi-pronged approach to support local businesses and employees.”