Accounting firm R.G. Turns acquired

AFTER operating in Grafton for more than 25 years, R.G. Turns Accounting and Taxation Practice has been acquired by Crowe Horwath.

The announcement was made on Monday, and with founder and principal of R.G.Turns Bob Turns looking to retire in the near future he said it would benefit his clients to partner with Crowe Horwath.

"Crowe Horwath is a big firm that's been in town for a long time, and I think they'll be able assist my clients," he said.

"The acquisition marks a significant step forward for R.G.Turns, which will offer our loyal clients national expertise with a local presence, while ensuring they are as valued as ever.

"To my existing clients they'll be serviced in the same sort of manner or even better, as I didn't have the resources that Crowe Horwath have, so I think it's going to be very beneficial. It'll be business as usual, and more or less just a change in premises."

Mr Turns said the professional services available to Grafton businesses and residents through R.G.Turns will now be complemented by a much more comprehensive suite of financial services offered through the Findex, Australia's largest privately-owned accountancy and financial advisory firm.

"It shows they have confidence in the town and other regional places aren't advancing as much," Mr Turns said.

"Findex has confidence in where Grafton is going and they're committed to reinforcing that and helping Grafton on its way."

Crowe Horwath Grafton partner Johannes Venter said they were committed to supporting the growth of the region.

"We've got existing offices in Coffs Harbour, Yamba and Grafton so for us we've got the building, the people, access to specialists so we want to stay in the region and provide services to the local community," he said.

"To grow you've either got to get clients from other accountants or utilise opportunities like this, and Bob has been here a long time, he is well respected, he wants to retire in the future and it's really a win-win situation. Jobs don't go out of town and we can provide services to his clients and look after them."

"Clients will see a new office and the same faces, as well as some new faces."

R.G.Turns is now working from the Crowe Horwath office in Grafton NSW, supported by a team of 12 financial professionals.