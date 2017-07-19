20°
News

Accounting firm R.G. Turns acquired

Jarrard Potter
| 19th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER operating in Grafton for more than 25 years, R.G. Turns Accounting and Taxation Practice has been acquired by Crowe Horwath.

The announcement was made on Monday, and with founder and principal of R.G.Turns Bob Turns looking to retire in the near future he said it would benefit his clients to partner with Crowe Horwath.

"Crowe Horwath is a big firm that's been in town for a long time, and I think they'll be able assist my clients," he said.

"The acquisition marks a significant step forward for R.G.Turns, which will offer our loyal clients national expertise with a local presence, while ensuring they are as valued as ever.

"To my existing clients they'll be serviced in the same sort of manner or even better, as I didn't have the resources that Crowe Horwath have, so I think it's going to be very beneficial. It'll be business as usual, and more or less just a change in premises."

Mr Turns said the professional services available to Grafton businesses and residents through R.G.Turns will now be complemented by a much more comprehensive suite of financial services offered through the Findex, Australia's largest privately-owned accountancy and financial advisory firm.

"It shows they have confidence in the town and other regional places aren't advancing as much," Mr Turns said.

"Findex has confidence in where Grafton is going and they're committed to reinforcing that and helping Grafton on its way."

Crowe Horwath Grafton partner Johannes Venter said they were committed to supporting the growth of the region.

"We've got existing offices in Coffs Harbour, Yamba and Grafton so for us we've got the building, the people, access to specialists so we want to stay in the region and provide services to the local community," he said.

"To grow you've either got to get clients from other accountants or utilise opportunities like this, and Bob has been here a long time, he is well respected, he wants to retire in the future and it's really a win-win situation. Jobs don't go out of town and we can provide services to his clients and look after them."

"Clients will see a new office and the same faces, as well as some new faces."

R.G.Turns is now working from the Crowe Horwath office in Grafton NSW, supported by a team of 12 financial professionals.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  accounting acquisition crowe horwath findex rg turns

Ex-NRL player behind bars

Ex-NRL player behind bars

DAINE Laurie refused bail on serious shooting charges following two alleged shootings on the Mid North Coast.

Former GDSC boss joins NRL legends for Everest trek

TOP KNIGHTS: Nathan Whiteside, second from right, will join former Newcastle Knights Paul Harragon, Mark Hughes and Billy Peden on a Mt Everest trek to fundraise for brain cancer research.

Nathan Whiteside to do Everest trek to raise money for brain cancer

BROWN BRILLIANCE

BOWLED OVER: Grafton golfer Mat Worthing has lifted his 11th Grafton Bowl after shooting 71 and 73.

Grafton's Scott Brown sunk crafty putts to clinch cup.

EXPRESS LANE: Veteran and debutant clinch Carnival crowns

REIGNING CHAMPS: Jockey of the Carnival Jason Taylor eases Mr McBat past the post to win the South Grafton Cup. INSET: Wyong trainer Damien Lane.

Feature wins decide Trainer and Jockey of the Carnival awards.

Local Partners

Gallagher brings a little something for the men of Yamba

"About bloody time." New menswear store proving to be a welcome sight.

EXPLAINED: What the chamber does for you

The new Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec.

EXPLAINED: What the chamber does for you

Eight things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

WINNER: Ashton Jones is feeling super about his win in the Best Dressed Boy 1-6 years at the 2016 Maclean Cup Day.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

SNIFFER dogs, officers on horse back and the riot squad from Sydney form part of the 160-strong police presence that will be on the ground at Splendour.

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Historic OddFellows Hall in Grafton up for auction

AGENT: Terry Deefholts inside the Oddfellows Hall in Grafton. The building is up for auction tonight.

Built in 1892, it could be yours for the right price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town