Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Accused behind bars after shooting near Ipswich

Ross Irby
by
10th Dec 2018 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROSEWOOD man Cheok Wong Foo will remain in jail after being accused of shooting a Brassall man at Rosewood on Sunday.

Foo, 31, had his case briefly mentioned at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He is charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm; not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition); dangerous conduct with a weapon in Albert St, Rosewood; unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle); two counts of being in possession of dangerous drugs (heroin and methylamphetamine); and having property (cash) suspected of being the proceeds of a drug crime.

Police allege Foo shot the 43-year-old man in the leg.

Foo did not apply for bail.

His matters will be mentioned on January 30.

drug offences ipswich court rosewood shooting weapons offence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Barilaro makes decision on Iluka ambulance station

    premium_icon Barilaro makes decision on Iluka ambulance station

    Health 'Today I've got bad news and I've got good news'. The deputy premier promised to be back before Christmas, but did he deliver the gift on Iluka's wishlist?

    • 10th Dec 2018 5:30 PM
    Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    premium_icon Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    Crime Possible shooting happened before car left the Pacific Highway

    Gulmarrad's community comes together to find space

    premium_icon Gulmarrad's community comes together to find space

    News Facilities for Gulmarrad launches first event

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners