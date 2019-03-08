Link between accused bikie and MAFS star

ACCUSED Gold Coast bikie drug kingpin Jason Trouchet was allegedly a low-level player in a multi-million boiler room scam believed to be masterminded by former cop Mick Featherstone.

Trouchet's alleged involvement comes after it was revealed last month that Married At First Sight contestant Daniel Webb was one of nine people accused of being behind the scheme.

Police allege the scam swindled more than $3.5 million through cold calling in 2013 and 2014.

Trouchet is alleged to have pocketed about $35,000 of that to help launder the proceeds.

The accused bikie appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday on five charges including fraud, money laundering and trafficking dangerous drugs.

It was the first time Trouchet had appeared in court over the fraud charges.

The boiler room charges relate to events in June 2013.

It was not clear from the information provided to the court how police claim Trouchet laundered the money or the extent of his involvement in the alleged scam.

Trouchet's lawyer Adam Guest, of Guest Lawyers, said: "He is said to have benefited a very small amount.

"The delay in that case is going to be a very lengthy delay."

Magistrate Joan White granted Trouchet bail on the fraud and drug trafficking charges, saying the police case was "not strong".

"It may well be that the prosecution case will strengthen as time goes on but having regard to the Objection to Bail Affidavit, it is not a particularly strong case," she said.

Ms White imposed a number of bail conditions on Trouchet, including a curfew between 11pm and 5am, reporting to police three times a week, regular drug testing and a residential address in NSW.

She said a surety was not warranted as Trouchet was on parole and any offending meant he would be returned to prison.

The rest of his co-accused were charged in 2016 in relation to the alleged boiler room scam, but Trouchet has spent the past three-and-a-half years in jail in New South Wales.

He was released on parole last week and extradited to Queensland on Saturday to face the fraud and drug charges.

The scheme allegedly involved creating shell companies and "puppet directors", telling potential investors they could receive up to 15 per cent returns and were guaranteed their money back.

The investors were allegedly asked to pay $500-$1000 for a four-day trial of betting and investment software and then made to sign 12-month contracts.

Broadbeach bikie brawl identity Jason 'JT' Trouchet being walked out of Gold Coast Airport by cops after being extradited from NSW on drug trafficking charges.



Police allege in their statement of fact that former Gold Coast detective Michael Featherstone masterminded the boiler room scam. He has said he would fight the charges.

Former Mongols bikie Nike "the Knife" Forbes was also allegedly involved in the scam.

Forbes is also named in the allegations against Trouchet in relation to drug trafficking.

Police allege Trouchet was spending big on prostitutes, restaurants and penthouses, using money he made being "largely responsible" for the Gold Coast drug trade between April 8, 2014 and June 30, 2015.

Police allege in their statement of fact that Trouchet helped bring drugs to the Gold Coast from NSW and acted as an enforcer for drug debts, and that he was also in regular contact with NSW crime figures Whalid "Wally" Ahmad and Ricky Ciano.

Trouchet's matter will next be heard in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 3.