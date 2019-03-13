Bikie’s surprise post-prison plans revealed

Michael Kane Dunwoody plans to start a dog breeding business with his father once released from prison.

AN accused Mongols bikie gang member who said the $100,000 cash found his home was for a french bulldogs business will remain behind bars until next month.

But that has not deterred Michael Kane Dunwoody from the dog breeding game.

Dunwoody, when released from prison, plans to start a french bulldog company with his father, the Southport Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The alleged Mongols bikie gang member was found guilty last month of possessing $100,000 in cash believed to be related to crime. He said the cash, stored in a bag in 10 bundles, was for his dog firm.

The court did not find any evidence Dunwoody had a dog breeding businesses.

He was yesterday sentenced in the Southport Magistrates Court to nine months prison to be released on parole on April 15.

Dunwoody yesterday pleaded guilty to a raft of other charges including wearing prohibited items, possessing prohibited drugs and possessing tainted property.

Dunwoody's lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, yesterday said police had not linked the money to drugs or illegal weapons.

"There is no evidence as to what the possession of the $100,000 was for," he said.

Dunwoody was also spotted in Helensvale Shopping Centre in June last year wearing a T-shirt with the Mongols symbol.

Mr Gatenby said Dunwoody had just taken his jumper off when he was caught going up the back stairs to the gym and had forgotten what he was wearing.

"It's a rather peculiar charge," Mr Gatenby said.

"The number of offensive shirts with obscene language or 'Hitler style' shirts you see at a shopping centre," he said.

The court was told it was not the only Mongols paraphernalia Dunwoody was caught with.

When his home was raided in November 2017, as well as the cash, police found a number of Mongols posters in the Hope Island house.

Police pulled Dunwoody over during a routine traffic stop on July 13 last year when he refused to get out, but instead rifled through the centre console of the car.

When police searched the car they found a set of knuckle dusters and a ring with the word "Mongols" on them.

"The knuckledusters were more that sort of costume jewellery with that sort of motif," Mr Gatenby said.

In the past year police have also found Dunwoody in possession of a handgun, bullets, a drivers licence with his photos but someone else's name and 49 vials of a human growth hormone, the court was told.