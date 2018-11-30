Accused bogeyman predator fronts court

THREE young girls were allegedly attacked by Dwayne Ferguson, a complete stranger to them, while they slept in their own beds.

The 30-year-old allegedly committed sexual offences on the children, all aged under 12, after breaking into random homes in the Hervey Bay region.

Police allege he filmed himself abusing the girls and raped one of the victims.

On Thursday in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Mr Ferguson was committed to a higher court on 22 charges.

This means police have enough evidence to try and convict him.

Mr Ferguson's extensive collection of charges includes one count of rape, nine counts of indecent treatment of a child, five counts of recording an indecent image of a child and three counts of making child exploitation material.

It is alleged Mr Ferguson broke into a home in Urraween sometime between February 26 and November 21, 2017 and offended against two girls who were inside.

The third alleged victim, who was allegedly raped, was offended against inside at a home in Kawungan between March 30 and May 2, 2017.

A public tip-off to police led to a search warrant being executed at Mr Ferguson's home in Kawungan on May 22, which allegedly uncovered suspicious media files.

Mr Ferguson was arrested in August and has been in custody ever since.

At the time of his arrest, detectives released pictures of children's bedside tables in the hope the parents of alleged victims would come forward.

Among the material handed-up by police in court yesterday, which police intend to use as evidence against Mr Ferguson, was photo of a blanket, birth certificates and a journal entry by a child.

Statements have been taken from the alleged young victims.

Mr Ferguson will next year be mentioned for the first time in Hervey Bay District Court.