Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.
New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.
Crime

Accused cancer faker charged with defrauding boyfriend

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
22nd Jan 2020 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fresh charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard at Townsville Magistrates Court.

This is the second set of charges against Ms Wieland, who police allege lied about having terminal ovarian cancer and dishonestly obtained $55,000 in GoFundMe donations in 2018.

The new charges, some of which are for offences committed against her former boyfriend Bradley James Congerton, included fraud, forgery and possession of restricted drugs.

Mr Congerton, who is in the Australian Defence Force, became her full-time carer as a result of the alleged illness.

Ms Wieland was supposed to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today, but her absence was excused because she now lives in Gladstone.

Magistrate Steven Mosch said the case had received significant publicity.

The case will be mentioned again on January 29, her appearance is excused. Ms Wieland is expected to be committed to higher court for the first set of charges on the same day.

Photo taken by Lucy Wieland. She allegedly claimed she had terminal cancer. Photo: Supplied
Photo taken by Lucy Wieland. She allegedly claimed she had terminal cancer. Photo: Supplied
cancer court crime fraud lucy victoria wieland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire-affected golf clubs offered financial assistance

        premium_icon Bushfire-affected golf clubs offered financial assistance

        Golf Local clubs that have felt the affects over the last few months have been offered assistance by Golf NSW.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 4:30 PM
        Bunnings BBQ to support fire victims

        premium_icon Bunnings BBQ to support fire victims

        News GRAFTON warehouse will join Bunnings stores across Australia and New Zealand to run...

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

        premium_icon Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

        Crime Man makes bail application in Grafton Local Court