WATCH: Accused Centrelink fraudster dons disguise

AN ACCUSED Centrelink fraudster has tried to hide her identity by changing her clothes and appearance before leaving Lismore courthouse this morning.

Former Department of Human Services employee Rebecca Teece, also known as Rebecca O'Grady, wore a conservative black and brown suit with her hair tied a bun during her arraignment in Lismore District Court, where she pleaded not guilty from the dock to four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

But after the brief court appearance she emerged from the courthouse with blond tipped long hair, wearing a knee length purple dress and sporting a large red umbrella - having presumably conducted a mini-makeover from the courthouse toilets.

Reporters stationed outside had to do a double take before chasing Teece down Molesworth St for comment.

"NOT GUILTY": Rebecca Teece, 36, hides her face outside Lismore courthouse. Teece has pleaded not guilty to four counts of gaining financial advantage by deception and will face a trial in Sydney. Hamish Broome

The 36-year-old refused to answer any questions about why the allegations were brought against here, instead waving the umbrella in front of her face to block photographs being taken.

She used a similar strategy when being chased by Channel Nine's A Current Affair at a previous court appearance in Lismore.

The four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception allegedly stem from Teece's time as a Centrelink staff member in offices in the Coffs Harbour region and Pottsville.

In 2012 she allegedly of lodging a fake eye doctor's report certifying vision impairment in order to obtain a disability pension she subsequently received for two and a half years.

At the time she was working out of an office in North Boambee Valley in the Coffs Harbour region.

Then in October 2014, while working in Pottsville, she allegedly used a fake name, Rachel Lewis, to lodge another fraudulent claim for a disability pension.

It is alleged that from that deception she received payments between November 28, 2014, and May 1, 2015.

Between March 5 and 9, 2015 she is also alleged to have made and then approved her own claim for a carer's payment, and a disability pension, under the fictitious name of Margereet Lewis.

Two of the charges against her stem from that allegation.

Teece's trial is estimated to run for three weeks, the Lismore District Court heard this morning, prompting Judge Laura Wells to relocate to the matter to Sydney.

The matter was adjourned for a mention in the Sydney Downing Centre District Court on December 8 to fix a trial date.

Teece, who lives in Augustine Heights in Queensland, is excused from appearing at the mention if legally represented.