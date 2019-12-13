Menu
Crime

Accused 'cocaine importing' chiropractor set to face trial

by Mark Buttler
13th Dec 2019 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:58 PM
A prominent chiropractor will face trial over large-scale cocaine trafficking allegations.

Warren Sipser appeared at a Melbourne Magistrates' Court committal hearing this week accused of importing 120kg of cocaine, concealed in wine bottles.

Mr Sipser is facing charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, possession of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two of possessing cocaine and two of dealing in the proceeds of crime.

A County Court trial, expected to run for 10 days, has been scheduled for February 26 next year.

Mr Sipser has been on remand since his arrest by Australian Federal Police officers 12 months ago.

It has been alleged that 120kg of cocaine concealed in 600 wine bottles was delivered to his Elwood clinic in July last year.

Two men who collected it were arrested at Tallarook, north of Melbourne, and later released without charge.

It has been alleged Mr Sipser bought wine online from Johannesburg in the period before police swooped.

He was denied bail in a Supreme Court hearing in May.

