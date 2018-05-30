Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

THE MAN accused of a shooting in Coffs Harbour earlier this year appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District arrested and charged Peter Maryvale, 27, in Grafton yesterday with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Maryvale did not enter a plea, and with bail not applied for he will remain in custody and face Coffs Harbour Local Court on July 24.

Police will allege that about 6.30pm on Saturday February 10, a 30-year-old man was dropped at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, suffering gunshot wounds to his hand and shoulder. The man was allegedly sitting in a vehicle on Ridge St in Coffs Harbour at the time of the shooting. The man underwent surgery and was released from hospital.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Ebal to investigate the shooting and following inquiries, Maryvale, from Coffs Harbour, was arrested in Grafton.

In his court appearance, Maryvale also entered a guilty plea to a charge of property damage.

Inquiries by strike force detectives continue.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/