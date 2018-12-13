Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Accused faces court for fire at Soldiers Memorial Hall

13th Dec 2018 8:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Ipswich woman will go before the District Court on Friday to face Crown charges alleging that she deliberately lit fires.

Tiffany Maree Jager, 22, has been held in custody since her arrest in June but began a bail application this week before Judge Dennis Lynch QC.

Jager did not appear but was represented by barrister Geoffrey Seaholme.

The bail application involves charges before Ipswich District Court that relate to a Lowood fire on January 18 this year.

A legal officer with the Director of Public Prosecutions said Jager had two charges of endangering property before the District Court, and other charges were before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The charges before the Magistrates Court include an allegation that Jager endangered property by fire on June 16 at the Soldiers Memorial Hall on Nicholas St, off from Limestone St.

The prosecutor told Judge Lynch there was CCTV footage of Jager at the hall setting alight rubbish. A fire had caused significant damage.

Mr Seaholme also put forward a psychiatric report. Her bail application was not finalised and left part-heard.

Jager's matters will return to Ipswich District Court on Friday.

bail application deliberately lit fires ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

    premium_icon Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

    Crime A HORROR car crash which left two bikies dead is now being treated as a possible double homicide after reports the car was shot at or deliberately run off the road...

    Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Childcare site ‘a game-changer’ for parents

    premium_icon Childcare site ‘a game-changer’ for parents

    Parenting The government is set to launch the “TripAdvisor” of childcare.

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners