ARRESTED: A 28-year-old man has been charged for several fraud offences against the elderly in the Gympie region. Trevor Veale
Accused 'fake tradie' charged for picking on Gympie elderly

Philippe Coquerand
by
9th Jan 2019 9:03 AM
A 28-year-old man has been charged by Gympie detectives following investigations into alleged fraud offences committed against a 78-year-old woman.

The man was arrested yesterday afternoon at a camping site in Kybong.

He was charged with two counts of attempted fraud and one count each of fraud, uttering, forgery and disqualified driving.

Gympie detectives alleged the man targeted elderly members of the community, particularly those living alone and committed offences by convincing the victims to have unnecessary work done, which he was not licensed to complete.

It will be further alleged the man altered cheques from a victim and charged another for work he did not finish.

The 28-year-old man of no fixed abode, will face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing with further charges expected to be laid.

Gympie police are appealing to anyone who may have had work completed, like described above, to please contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

