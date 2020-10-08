Accused ice dealer fails in bid for bail

A SOUTH Grafton man facing a series of serious drug supply charges has been refused bail in Grafton Local Court.

Peter Colin Rowleson has been charged with supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and supplying a small quantity of drugs.

The court heard Mr Rowleson was arrested on March 5 this year after police attended a South Grafton hotel and allegedly found Mr Rowleson in possession of methylamphetamine. Text messages on Mr Rowleson's phone allegedly suggested he was involved in the ongoing supply of the drug.

Mr Rowleson's solicitor Joseph Hull said his client had been granted strict Supreme Court bail for the charges earlier this year with strict conditions, including that he reside with his brother in Port Macquarie.

The court heard the relationship broke down between Mr Rowleson and his brother, and on September 8 Mr Rowleson attended Port Macquarie Courthouse to try and vary the bail conditions, but the application was withdrawn.

Less than a week later police apprehended Mr Rowleson for breaching his bail curfew time when he allegedly told police that he was his brother, and has subsequently had his bail revoked.

Mr Hull said his client had shown how seriously he took his bail by pointing to the fact he tried to get the residential conditions changed of his own accord after the relationship with his brother had broken down, and that the proposed bail conditions would be the same as previously granted by the Supreme Court but with a condition to live with his mother.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden accepted the charge was a show cause matter and that the Supreme Court had been satisfied cause had already been shown to why his ongoing detention was unjustified, but found there was an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety of the community and further offences given he would be residing in the same area that the alleged offences took place.

Mr Rowleson's bail application was refused and he will next appear in Grafton Local Court on December 8.