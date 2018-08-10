Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Accused child predator faces 651 charges

Annie Perets
by
9th Aug 2018 8:09 PM | Updated: 8:11 PM

A YOUNG Fraser Coast man is at the centre of a shocking child sex investigation which has led to more than 600 related charges.  

Police will allege he played a key role in an online child pornography network with at least two victims identified and a catalogue of images seized.   

The 19-year-old has recently been subject to an investigation by detectives from Taskforce Argos, the Queensland Police squad tasked with identifying alleged online predators.   

He faces a total of 651 charges.  

FULL STORY: HERE

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    Opinion Technology and climate change are disruptors we need to prepare for, not prop up

    • 10th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    News Skate, scooter competition on the way

    • 10th Aug 2018 11:55 AM
    Do you need a little drama in your life?

    Do you need a little drama in your life?

    News Learn valuable skills with this experienced drama teacher

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Was Gaff let off lightly?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Was Gaff let off lightly?

    AFL WATCH: West Coast star sits out rest of season, but is it enough?

    Local Partners