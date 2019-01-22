Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chad Runnalls, 41, allegedly broke into a Coolum chemist and stole drugs and money.
Chad Runnalls, 41, allegedly broke into a Coolum chemist and stole drugs and money. Facebook
Crime

Accused pharmacy burglar to undergo mental health check

Chloe Lyons
by
22nd Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARCOOLA fisherman accused of a daring smash and grab at a Coast pharmacy will be assessed after concerns he's not mentally fit to face court.

Chad John Runnalls, 41, is accused of breaking into the Live Life Pharmacy at Coolum Park Shopping Centre in December last year by smashing a lock on the door.

Police were alerted to the break-in about 3.15am and arrested Mr Runnalls a short time later in his vehicle.

 

Live Life Pharmacy in Coolum Park Shopping Centre was broken into.
Live Life Pharmacy in Coolum Park Shopping Centre was broken into. John McCutcheon

Officers allegedly found 61 packets of prescription drugs, a sledgehammer and $5413 cash in Mr Runnalls' car.

He's charged with three counts of enter premises by break and commit indictable offence and possess thing intended for use in connection with an offence.

Mr Runnalls appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning for a mention of his case where lawyer Lily Berkeley requested a mental health assessment.

He will appear again on February 18.

burglary crime maroochydore magistrates court pharmacy scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SuperCoach NRL: 10 things we learned from last year

    premium_icon SuperCoach NRL: 10 things we learned from last year

    Rugby League With NRL SuperCoach now launched, we reveal the 10 things we learned from possibly the craziest SuperCoach season yet.

    LIST: Find out who's up for an Australia Day award

    premium_icon LIST: Find out who's up for an Australia Day award

    News The full list of nominees for this year

    Lucky lottery win strikes the Clarence

    premium_icon Lucky lottery win strikes the Clarence

    Lifestyle No Powerball, but big bucks for lucky lady

    The upside of spending your life with a cheetah

    premium_icon The upside of spending your life with a cheetah

    Offbeat Jazmine claims title of only person in world to dance with a cheetah