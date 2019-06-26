Accused rapist: ‘She said she loves me’

A Surfers Paradise photographer claims his encounter with a international student was consensual, but she says she was raped by the married man.

Robert John Clarke told police in a recorded interview played to a jury in the Southport District Court yesterday he participated in mutual conduct with the 19-year-old woman in the Surfers Paradise tower on August 23, 2017.

The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The case is being heard in Southport District Court.

The Surfers Paradise man said he was "baffled" when a police officer showed up at his home to question him about a rape allegation. He claims his activity with the student was consensual.

"She messaged me saying I'd like to you see you every day," he said in the police interview.

"She said she loves me and asked if I would meet her family."

The court was told Clarke was helping the exchange student find a job and had introduced her to Q1 human relations staff.

The pair met because the woman was staying at a share house owned by Clarke, he said in the recorded police interview.

Clarke said she asked for tram money while leaving following their sexual encounter.

He said there was no genital penetration "because she was a virgin" but admitted digitally penetrating her.

"She said it hurt but didn't say stop," Clarke said. "If it wasn't consensual, she would have been out the door."

Police allege Clark forced himself on the woman. Picture: Thinkstock

The woman, who had a boyfriend at the time, told Clarke she was a virgin prior to the day of the alleged rape and he told her he thought she was "cute".

Pictures were shown to the jury of Clarke sporting a scratch on his right wrist which he said was caused by the woman.

Police allege Clarke forced himself onto the woman immediately after she entered the apartment and continued to attack while she continually said "no."

The trial continues today.