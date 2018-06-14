Accused schoolboy kidnapper gets $30k bail

ONE of the two men accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old Mudgeeraba boy has been granted bail.

Yu "Sunny" Zhang, 21, will have to provide $30,000 in surety before he is released.

Magistrate Brian Kucks also ordered Zhang to surrender his passport and not approach international departure points.

Yu (Sunny) Zhang under police escort at Gold Coast airport Coolangatta

Zhang is charged with one count each of torture, deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm in company.

His father Zhen Jie Zhang, 53, has also been charged but was denied bail last month.

The pair are accused of taking the boy from outside his Mudgeeraba home, binding his hands and placing him in a Jeep and driving off after school on May 11.

The mother (left) and brother of Yu Zhan. (AAP Image/Ed Jackson)

The boy was allegedly found 24 hours later with the elder Zhang in Grafton.

The younger Zhang handed himself into Sydney police days after a search which spanned two states.

The pair's matter will return to court on August 28.