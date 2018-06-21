Accused treated for exhaustion after manhunt

GOT HIM: Kiren Hazard (right) in the back of a paddy wagon after being arrested.

GOT HIM: Kiren Hazard (right) in the back of a paddy wagon after being arrested. Madura McCormack

KIREN Hazard allegedly evaded police by hopping over suburban fences and weaving through backyards before the Mackay man was yesterday arrested after an hour of drama in Slade Point.

More than a dozen police officers, detectives, and specialist dog squad officers swarmed the streets around the Seabreeze Hotel and Pacific Esplanade about 2.30pm after a tip-off from the community.

Police cars blocked entrances to at least two streets in an effort to box Hazard in.

The 27-year-old Andergrove man was wanted by police for his alleged association with prison escapee Levi James Brown, 25, who was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after 364 hours on the run.

Police also wanted to speak to Hazard in relation to the hit-and-run of a sergeant in Cremorne on Tuesday morning.

Resident Shuba Kumar said she heard the neighbours' dogs barking and saw a man walking past their garage.

"I was scared," she said. "I saw someone jump into the backyard and the dogs were going off, I knew there was an intruder."

Mrs Kumar and her husband alerted their neighbour Del Wardzinski.

"Our neighbour saw him running into our yard and jumping over our back fence," Mr Wardzinski said.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said Hazard hopped fences for about 20 minutes before running into bushland at Slade Point Nature Reserve.

"We even had members of the public here at the hotel give foot chase," he said.

Det Insp Smith said the number of charges faced by Hazard is yet to be determined.

"It takes a bit of effort to jump over house fences, and I think it's caught up with him," he said.