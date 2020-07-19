Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver of the vehicle refused to provide a roadside breath test.
The driver of the vehicle refused to provide a roadside breath test.
News

Woman allegedly tried to get out of breath test

Jessica Lamb
19th Jul 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly tried to get out of a breath test was found behind the wheel more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police pulled over a Volkswagen Golf south along Jonson St, Byron Bay about 12.15am yesterday.

Officers allegedly noticed the 31-year-old's eyes were red and glassy, her speech was slow and slurred and her actions were sluggish and clumsy.

When asked to blow into the alcolyser, the woman allegedly blew so softly it was not enough to register a breath sample.

Even after being warned several times, police allege the woman continued to blow softly to try and get out of the test.

The woman allegedly finally blew hard enough for a reading when she was told she could be arrested for failing to provide a sufficient sample.

She returned a positive reading, confirmed at the Byron Bay Police Station as a 0.163 blood alcohol reading at 12.46am.

The woman's licence was suspended and confiscated and she will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on August 24.

More Stories

byron bay byron bay court byron bay crime drink driving northern rivers community northern rivers crime police twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Serious’ alleged logging breaches uncovered by EPA

        premium_icon ‘Serious’ alleged logging breaches uncovered by EPA

        News Forestry Corp has been issued a Stop Work Order to cease logging in state forest inland of the Coffs Coast.

        70+ PHOTOS: Rugby League returns to the Clarence

        premium_icon 70+ PHOTOS: Rugby League returns to the Clarence

        Rugby League Check out the action as the Magpies took on the Rebels in the Group 1 junior league...

        Magpies making the most of return to footy

        premium_icon Magpies making the most of return to footy

        Rugby League Juniors glad to be back on the field

        Grafton set to host inaugural tennis Super Series

        premium_icon Grafton set to host inaugural tennis Super Series

        Tennis New prestige tennis competition makes its way to the Clarence Valley across...