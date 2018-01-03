Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Achievers get physical at national titles

OUTSTANDING: Shanae Crispin, 9, and Tiffany James, 26, where Grafton Physical Culture Club's Outstanding Achievers for 2017.
OUTSTANDING: Shanae Crispin, 9, and Tiffany James, 26, where Grafton Physical Culture Club's Outstanding Achievers for 2017. Caitlan Charles

GRAFTON Physical Culture enjoyed another successful year in 2017 with two members performing exceptionally well at national titles and earning the club's Outstanding Achievers Award for the year.

Australia's best competitors compete at Nationals after being placed in the top five at their respective zone championships.

Shanae Crispin, 9, has managed to perform at Nationals ever since the age of six - the minimum age allowed to compete at that level.

Shanae had approximately 80 competitors in her section.

Competitors went through heats and semi-finals before the top 18 went through to the grand final in each section. Although not placing in the top five, it was a huge achievement to reach the grand final.

Now 26, Tiffany Jame has been doing physie since about the age of three. She placed second at the Far North Coast Zone Championships, but went on to reach the grand final at Nationals in the Open Ladies Under 33 division. Tiffany has also been a regular at National level, after having great success during her years of physie.

After winning Zone, 11-year-old Bree Hunter performed beautifully and reached the semi-finals of her section, while teacher Justine Crispin also reached the National Final, in the Open Ladies Over 40 section.

Congratulations to Bridie McGrath, Amali McGrath, Mia Grieve, Andrea Thomson, Josie Bindon and Alyssa Hayes who also competed at Nationals in 2017. Although not progressing from their heats, they performed extremely well and have done Grafton Physical Culture Club proud just to reach this level.

If you wish to join the Grafton Physical Culture Club in 2018 please call Justine on 0431 470 552.

Grafton Daily Examiner
NO WAY OUT: South Grafton traffic at complete standstill

NO WAY OUT: South Grafton traffic at complete standstill

With no traffic lights, roundabout or other form of traffic control, motorists are being forced to wait hours to turn right onto the busy Pacific Highway.

Police warnings not heeded in storm aftermath

A wild storm caused extensive damage to the Clarence Hotel in Maclean.

Roads closed due to storm damage

SUPER STORM: Trail of destruction

The Maclean Showground was damaged heavily by a storm that ripped off many roofs and moved buildings.

Residents descirbe force of afternoon storm in town

Two truck crash closes highway

B-DOUBLE TROUBLE: Two trucks collided at Ulmarra on Tuesday night, causing one to hit an embankment.

One truck crashed into embankment at Ulmarra

Local Partners