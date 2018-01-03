Achievers get physical at national titles

GRAFTON Physical Culture enjoyed another successful year in 2017 with two members performing exceptionally well at national titles and earning the club's Outstanding Achievers Award for the year.

Australia's best competitors compete at Nationals after being placed in the top five at their respective zone championships.

Shanae Crispin, 9, has managed to perform at Nationals ever since the age of six - the minimum age allowed to compete at that level.

Shanae had approximately 80 competitors in her section.

Competitors went through heats and semi-finals before the top 18 went through to the grand final in each section. Although not placing in the top five, it was a huge achievement to reach the grand final.

Now 26, Tiffany Jame has been doing physie since about the age of three. She placed second at the Far North Coast Zone Championships, but went on to reach the grand final at Nationals in the Open Ladies Under 33 division. Tiffany has also been a regular at National level, after having great success during her years of physie.

After winning Zone, 11-year-old Bree Hunter performed beautifully and reached the semi-finals of her section, while teacher Justine Crispin also reached the National Final, in the Open Ladies Over 40 section.

Congratulations to Bridie McGrath, Amali McGrath, Mia Grieve, Andrea Thomson, Josie Bindon and Alyssa Hayes who also competed at Nationals in 2017. Although not progressing from their heats, they performed extremely well and have done Grafton Physical Culture Club proud just to reach this level.

