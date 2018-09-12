Menu
REMEMBERED: Sonya Ackerman at the grave of former Sunshine Coast Falcon James Ackerman in Caloundra.
Ackerman family 'beyond proud' of James' legacy

Matty Holdsworth
by
12th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
JAMES Ackerman was always a man who "got things done", according to his loved ones who knew him best.

It's been four years since the Sunshine Coast Falcons prop forward was tragically killed after a tackle gone wrong.

The father later died in hospital in June, 2015, after being injured during an Intrust Super Cup game against the Norths Devils.

His family wanted to ensure his legacy was lasting with the 2018 Ackers Weekend is fast approaching.

 

James Ackerman's grave in Caloundra.
His aunt, Kaylene Hart, helped found it and recognised the work of the Coast community to remembering her nephew.

"People often ask us why we do what we do, and it helps with the grieving process, but also it helps to know James would be proud of what he has left," Mrs Hart said.

"We are beyond proud of him and it helps dry the tears.

"We are able to help families in similar situations, families who go through cancer. Just people who are less fortunate."

This year kicks off with a trivia night on November 9, followed by the annual race day at Sunshine Coast Turf Club on the 10th.

 

Sonya Ackerman at James Ackerman's grave in Caloundra.
After three successful years, the Ackerman Legacy is hoping to continue support the community, spread the word for organ donation and continue James' legacy.

This year will see funds raised, split between the greater Coast community, Wish List charger bars and creating packs for children with loved ones in the intensive care unit.

"We just want as many people to come along and remember James and who he was," she said.

"That weekend is all about him and continuing his legacy.

"The support has honestly been amazing. We can't thank the community enough, without them we can't get behind it."

For more information check out the Support for Ackers Facebook page.

