Acquitted man back in court to face lesser charge

TRAGEDY: The scene of the crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon where a woman in her 60s died after the car being driven by her husband ran off the road. Clair Morton

A DISTRICT Court jury has acquitted a 74-year-old man of dangerous driving occasioning death, but he's not out of the woods.

The jury of nine women and three men, at Grafton, took 40 minutes to decide Geoffrey John Byron, of Macksville was not guilty of the charge that arose from an accident at Dilkoon, north of Grafton on April 19, 2017, when a car he was driving crashed, resulting in the death of his wife, Beverley Byron.

But Mr Byron will be back in court today facing a charge of negligent driving occasioning death, where the Crown and defence will present the same evidence to judge Stephen Walmsey.

The judge asked Counsel to prepare submissions taking account of the less serious charge.

The trial, which began on Friday, wrapped up quickly yesterday.

A police witness, Senior Constable Adrian Lanyon was recalled briefly to the witness box and two South Grafton men who arrived at the scene soon after the crash were called to give evidence.

None of the facts in the case were in dispute. The Crown and defence agreed the car, a 1999 Daihatsu Pyzar station wagon, with Mr Byron at the wheel had left the road, hit a large tree and spun down a steep embankment.

Both police and civilian witnesses agreed Mr Byron had admitted to them that he had fallen asleep briefly, resulting in him driving into the tree.

Rescuers were able to free Mr Byron, but his wife died at the scene about an hour after the accident.

The jury was asked to decide if Mr Byron's decision to keep driving after he noticed he was feeling tired shortly before the crash, constituted dangerous driving.

The Crown argued he had made a tiring journey to Queensland during which he had a few hours sleep and should have realised he would be tired.

The defence argued his decision was an honest and reasonable mistake, because he had only been at the wheel for a little over an hour after a stop at Kyogle and he had not experienced any signs of fatigue and could make it to Grafton,

Barister John Carty reminded the jury how easy it was to fall asleep while trying to concentrate on a task, noting on Monday a juror had fallen asleep during evidence from one of the witnesses.

The jury agreed with him.