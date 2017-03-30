Act your age at Youth Week music festival

LUKE Gough knows from his own experience how important music can be to help you through the tough times.

With Youth Week around the corner, Gough and his band Violent Sun are gearing up to help the youth of the Clarence Valley get a little more exposure to music with AYA Music Fest.

"Music is a universal language, it speaks without words and it's involved with everyone, everyone has music in their life whether they know it or not,” Gough said.

"Me and my band mates, we get a lot of power and a lot of energy out of our music and we feel like it's good for everyone to be able to experience that, whether they are just listening or whether they start a band themselves.”

In his day job, Gough teaches guitar at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, helping develop the local musicians of the future.

"I've got a lot of kids who have diverse abilities and they benefit a lot from music,” he said.

"When they are learning an instrument and they've accomplished something and to be able to play in front of an audience, it just gives them so much power and it lifts them right up.

"You can see it in the look on their face.”

Gough said he was excited about the AYA Music Fest because the youth involved would all be participating in something positive.

"We just want to see people with positive energy and doing something constructive, rather than sitting in a room depressed or feeling like they've got nowhere to go and no one to talk to,” he said.

"Music is a part of everyone and it brings people together and it strengthens people and it gives people a reason to be all in the same place at the same time and bring a message across, and that's why AYA Music Fest is so important.”

Alongside Violent Sun, Rohan Fogarty and his band Verse 17, who are all Clarence Valley Year 12 students, will take the stage at AYA Music Fest.

"(Our style) is a bit hard to explain. It's a collective of sounds from everything including jazz, funk, metal and rock and roll,” Fogarty said.

Verse 17 is a relatively new act with only one proper show under their belt.

"We played to 40 to 50 people and in a small room at a studio room on the central coast,” Fogarty said.

"(AYA Music Fest) should be bigger and we're really excited.

"We're going to go (to the festival) and do our thing and not try to do anything to what we usually do and have great time.”

The full line up includes Milly and Tash, Smoke Stack, Dan and Georgia, DJ Swiftbang and DJ Gabba.

The festival is for people aged 13 and over with proof of age required at the gate.

There is free transportation from Yamba, Maclean, Ulmarra and South Grafton available.