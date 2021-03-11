Menu
Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Rev Greg Jenks wil ring the bells in the church on Monday to signify a climate emergency
News

ACTION: Bell tolls for climate justice

Adam Hourigan
10th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
If you here the bells ringing from the Christ Church Cathedral today, it is not to mark the passing of a person, but a warning for the future.

At 11am, Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton will participate in a rolling wave of actions by faith communities around the world entitled Sacred People, Sacred Earth.

Dean of the Cathedral Greg Jenks said faith communities around the world would collaborate to sound the alarm for the climate and call for climate justice as we try to get our economies going in the wake of COVID.

At 11am this Thursday, March 11, Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton will participate in a rolling wave of actions by faith communities around the world.

“Faith communities around the world are collaborating to sound the alarm for the climate and call for climate justice as we try to get our economies going in the wake of COVID,” he said.

“Each place of worship, faith-based small group or household will choose its own way to do this: by ringing its bells, by sounding a note on the shofar, calling the Azan, by chanting and by meditating.

“Just as long as we make a noise – or even some thunderous silence! We each have our own traditions, but we will be united in one clear message.”

The Cathedral has two actions scheduled for 11am on Thursday March 11.

Sacred People, Sacred Earth

