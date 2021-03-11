ACTION: Bell tolls for climate justice

Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Rev Greg Jenks wil ring the bells in the church on Monday to signify a climate emergency

If you here the bells ringing from the Christ Church Cathedral today, it is not to mark the passing of a person, but a warning for the future.

At 11am, Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton will participate in a rolling wave of actions by faith communities around the world entitled Sacred People, Sacred Earth.

Dean of the Cathedral Greg Jenks said faith communities around the world would collaborate to sound the alarm for the climate and call for climate justice as we try to get our economies going in the wake of COVID.



“Each place of worship, faith-based small group or household will choose its own way to do this: by ringing its bells, by sounding a note on the shofar, calling the Azan, by chanting and by meditating.

“Just as long as we make a noise – or even some thunderous silence! We each have our own traditions, but we will be united in one clear message.”

Sacred People, Sacred Earth

Grafton Cathedral has two actions scheduled for 11.00am on Thursday 11 March. The Cathedral Bell will sound the funeral toll for one minute, this will be streamed online at https://youtu.be/KFpjvzp2N5g

Then Lied (Song) to the Mountains by Flor Peeters, 1923-86. The fourth movement in his Lied Symphony (Opus 66) and will be performed on the organ of Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton by the director of music and cathedral organist Robert Eather. The performance will also be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/6aJXP-6qoKE

For further information, please visit Australian Religious Response to Climate Change at https://www.arrcc.org.au/global