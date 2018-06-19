ACTION JACKSON: Redmen centre scores four-try haul at home

ROLLING FREIGHT TRAIN: Grafton Redmen first grade centre Greg Jackson ran riot against SCU Marlins on Saturday with a four-try haul in the club's 63-21 bonus point victory.

ROLLING FREIGHT TRAIN: Grafton Redmen first grade centre Greg Jackson ran riot against SCU Marlins on Saturday with a four-try haul in the club's 63-21 bonus point victory. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: It took just under two minutes for Grafton Redmen new recruit Greg Jackson to show his class against SCU Marlins on Saturday with a dazzling 50-metre try.

And by the time the clock ticked over to 80 minutes, the hard-running centre bagged three more five-pointers to help set up a commanding 63-21 victory.

In an attacking blitz that sounded a warning to rival clubs, McKimms Grafton Redmen ran in 11 tries, sending the Marlins into a spin.

To their credit, Marlins, who were missing key players, also entertained the large crowd at South Grafton Rugby fields with several long-range tries. But in the final wash-up, Grafton were simply too good both in the set pieces and general play.

Grafton went to the break with a 34-14 lead before the visitors staged a mini-comeback to get within 13-points of the competition front-runners to reawaken the contest.

However, Grafton quickly regrouped, running in five unanswered tries to put the result beyond doubt.

With Redmen five-eighth Kyle Hancock pulling the strings, Jackson's hard-running style and crowd favourite Karrnunny Pearce's footwork and speed caused plenty of headaches for the Marlins backs.

Redmen loose forward Kevin Weeks, who once again produced another eye-catching performance, was full of praise for his side's barnstorming victory.

"I think we dominated them (Marlins) in the forwards but our backs were great today,” Weeks said after the game.

"Karrnunny and Greg are very dangerous players out wide and they were fed the ball with precision from Kyle.

"In the forwards our ball playing ability has really improved, it's one aspect of our game that seems to be gelling.

"The depth in the club is also a major reason why we are going so well. We've got guys like Mitch Lollback, who has been in and out through injury and he's due back soon.”

The undefeated Redmen will now turn their sights on an away game against Kempsey who come into the clash fresh off a bye.

"Kempsey away will be a test for us but I think we are looking a lot sharper then we were last time we played them,” Weeks said.

"We've built on a lot of aspects of our game that Craig Howe has introduced and the boys are really enjoying their rugby.”

Grafton second grade side defeated Marlins 39-5 while Grafton Rubies women's side went down 20-5 to an experienced Marlins outfit.