Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

THE reality koalas could be come extinct by 2050 is something Friends of the Koala president Dr Roslyn Irwin has been saying for years.

The 12-month state inquiry into the NSW Koala population and their habitat survival released this week revealed urgent government intervention to protect populations was essential in order curtail the projected timeline of the beloved marsupials' extinction.

Dr Irwin said she supported all 42 recommendations of the inquiry, including the establishment of the Great Koala National Park on the Mid North Coast.

But said she was cautious to get her hopes up unless the Berejiklian government acted immediately.

"We will continue to see koalas become extinct in the region unless governments at all levels protect their habitat, we're on a losing game on this and we simply can't stop it," Dr Irwin said.

Friends of the Koala president Ros Irwin. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

"I like what the report has come out with, I shall wait to see what the Lower House does.

"The government needs to demonstrate it cares; demonstrate it will protect their habitat.

"There should be areas that are areas of regional significance."

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann – Chair of the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into Saving the Koala, visits Friends of the Koala in Lismore last month and chats with president Ros Irwin. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

While the planting of trees can assist in the long run, Dr Irwin said it was critical to protect current koala habitat areas.

"The removal of habitat is what is moving koalas on the extinction pathway," she said.

"When the habitat is removed, they know their habitat particularly well and they become particularly stress.

"That's what causes chlamydia, it's the prime cause of deaths in this region."

The inquiry was tabled in the NSW Upper House this week in Sydney.